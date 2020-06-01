Viviane Lomelin Shows Off Her Pert Booty In A White Thong On Instagram

Mexican model Viviane Lomelin, who is well-known on Instagram for sharing sexy and stylish snaps, took to her page on Sunday and wowed her 1.9 million fans with a very hot booty snapshot.

In the picture, Viviane could be seen rocking a blue, ribbed crop top that had white horizontal stripes printed all over it. The top featured thin straps and a low neckline. The short length of the top also allowed her to expose her bare midsection and a glimpse of her taut stomach. She paired the sexy top with a white thong that enabled her to put her pert derriere and sexy legs on full display.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. The application seemingly included a dewy foundation that rendered her skin a flawless finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a nude blush, opted for a maroon shade of lipstick, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows. She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed the locks to cascade over her back.

In terms of accessories, Viviane kept it chic and opted for multiple beaded bracelets and a broad white wrist band.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Coronado Island in San Diego. The photoshoot apparently took place at a beach. Viviane struck a side pose, lifted her chin, kept a hand on her forehead, and closed her eyes. She could also be seen holding a box of gummy bears from JustCBD. The brand also sponsored the post.

In the caption, she offered her fans to purchase the CBD gummy bears and also offered them a discount.

Within four hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 38,000 likes. What’s more, her ardent followers took to the comments section and posted close to 600 messages to praise her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Oh wow, you have the best booty in the world!!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“I can’t believe how can someone be this perfect. You are mind-blowingly sexy, babe!” another user chimed in.

“Hey, Viviane, are you single? I wish to take you out on a date someday,” a third user expressed his wishful thinking.

Apart from her regular fans, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Mirjam Hornetz and Nicole Borda.

Viviane wows her followers by posting her skin-baring snaps almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, not too long ago, she shared a snapshot in which she could be seen rocking a white crop top that she teamed with a pair of sexy black panties to celebrate a “casual hump day.”