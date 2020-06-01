Khloe Terae Shares A Rear View Of An Animal-Print Thong Bikini

The model described herself as "Zen" as she posed on a terrace.

Khloe Terae wore a bikini that left little to the imagination while posing high above West Hollywood, and she shared the results of her smoldering photo shoot with her 2.3 million Instagram fans on Sunday, May 31.

The statuesque model posed on a terrace overlooking a hilly area. Her geotag indicated that the location of her photo shoot was West Hollywood. Her post included two snapshots that provided views of the front and back of her skimpy swimsuit. The garment featured a tiger-print pattern with black stripes and a base color that was various shades of copper and gold. The rich tones almost matched Khloe’s glowing bronze skin.

Khloe’s bathing suit was a classic thong bikini. Her top’s tiny triangle cups hugged her curvy chest and ensured that her ample cleavage was on full show. Her matching bottoms featured an adjustable sliding front with long ties. Khloe wore the thin strings pulled up high so that they almost hit the smallest part of her slender waist. The ends of the ties were so long that one tip of a string came close to reaching her knee.

In her second photo, Khloe had her back to to the camera to show off a rear view of her bikini. This revealed that the back of her bottoms consisted of a tiny triangle of fabric. It was pulled all the way up to the curve of Khloe’s arched lower back. This left the maximum amount of the model’s smooth, peachy posterior exposed.

Khloe’s first photo showed her tugging on one of the loops of her bottoms’ ties. She also wore a wide-brimmed tan hat, and she was reaching up to grab its brim with her right hand. The model elongated her legs by standing on her tiptoes, and she accentuated her hourglass curves by jutting her right hip out to the side.

In her second photo, Khloe stood with her right knee bent and her bare foot raised off the ground. The flexible model turned back to look at the camera, showing off an eyeful of sideboob as she did so. She tipped her hat up with one hand and used the other to support herself on the railing of the terrace.

Khloe wore her blond hair styled in glamorous waves that curled back from her face. It looked like she sported glossy pale pink lipstick, mascara, and shimmery eye shadow.

Khloe posed next to what appeared to be a stone Buddha statue, and she described herself as “Zen” in the caption of her post. She also revealed that her bikini was from Pretty Little Thing.

“Buddha looks flushed,” quipped one of the model’s Instagram followers in response to her post.

“Another photo set which shows your extraordinary beauty,” another fan remarked.