NBA Rumors: Should LeBron James Recruit Carmelo Anthony In 2020 Free Agency?

The successful acquisition of Anthony Davis and other quality veterans last summer has undeniably turned the Los Angeles Lakers from one of the worst NBA teams to a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference. However, despite being considered as one of the top favorites to win the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Lakers still have issues to address on their roster, including their need of another shot creator and playmaker. The Lakers may don’t have the salary cap flexibility to chase big names in the 2020 NBA free agency, but there are plenty of quality veterans that could help them solve one of the major weaknesses on their team that is expected to be available at a discounted price, including Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Fadeaway World, LeBron James may consider recruiting Anthony to the Lakers when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“Carmelo Anthony’s friendship with LeBron James has been long discussed and documented. They’ve been incredibly close since before making it to the league and the King even advocated for him to get a deal with the Lakers this season. Next year will likely be their last chance to team up before retirement and the Lakers are likely going to move some of their role players for salary cap purposes. Thus, Anthony could find its way to the Staples Center to try and win a chip with his closest friend in the league.”

Since being selected as the No. 1 and No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, James and Anthony had built a strong relationship on and off the court. Though they have spent most of their NBA career going up against each other, James and Anthony have also dreamt of playing together in one team before they officially retire as NBA players. With his influence on the Lakers’ front office, James undeniably has the power of turning their dream into reality in the 2020 NBA offseason.

Anthony may no longer be in his prime, but he would still be a great addition to the Lakers, giving them a very reliable scoring option in their second unit. This season, Anthony has managed to put up decent numbers, averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. With the years he spent serving as the main man in Denver and New York, Anthony would definitely help the Lakers address their need of another shot creator and playmaker who could step up when James needs to rest or suffer an injury. However, if he wanted to team up with close pal James in Los Angeles, Anthony should be willing to accept a veteran minimum deal in the 2020 NBA free agency.