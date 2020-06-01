Jessa Duggar’s Husband, Ben Seewald, Shares Sweet Instagram Snap Of Ivy Jane Sleeping

Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar are proud parents of three adorable kids. The Counting On stars both love to post photos and stories of them quite frequently, but the most recent share by the Duggar son-in-law may just be one of the cutest so far. The new snapshot of 1-year-old Ivy Jane has his Instagram followers melting.

The little girl is seen snoozing away on what looks like her parent’s bed. It doesn’t appear to be a crib as she has three pillows surrounding her. Ivy wore a pair of two-piece pajamas that snapped the top and bottoms together. The sleepwear had pink and red apples all over it. She is lying down on her stomach with her head off to the side facing the camera as she slept soundly. One hand is partly under her chin and her little legs are tucked up under her.

Ivy Jane’s curly hair is in a messy state, which just adds to the cuteness factor. She had her mouth slightly open as many babies do when they are sleeping. Her long baby eyelashes stood out with her eyes closed.

Jessa’s husband didn’t add any caption to the Instagram post, as it seems that the picture speaks for itself. His post racked up over 22,000 likes in a just a few short hours and there were plenty of comments from Duggar fans who absolutely loved seeing Ivy Jane all snuggled in bed.

“Ahhh I can’t stand it…shes so stinkin’ cute,” one follower said.

“I absolutely LOVE booty in the air babies,” another fan replied.

“She looks so much like her momma. God bless,” a third fan wrote.

Ben’s family even gave the post a like as well. It doesn’t appear that any of Jessa’s side of the family has commented or liked the photo of Ivy Jane Seewald, but they may soon once they see it.

Many of Ben’s Instagram followers commented on how much Ivy Jane looks like her mama. They also wanted to know where Jessa Duggar got the adorable pajamas from. So far, she has not responded to that question, but another fan seemed to know where it came from.

Ivy Jane just had her first birthday on May 26 and her reality TV parents both shared adorable snaps of her in a cute pink tutu. There were no other details on how they celebrated this milestone day for their daughter or if they were around family at all, but Ben and Jessa likely made it special for her in some way.