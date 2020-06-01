Brennah Black Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Black String Bottoms And Bejeweled Bikini Top

American model and actress Brennah Black took to her Instagram page on Sunday and teased her fans with yet another skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, Brennah could be seen rocking a silver bejeweled bikini top that was studded with diamanté. The skimpy top featured a thin band and straps that tied behind her neck and back. The triangular cups were so small that they could hardly contain her assets, and as a result, they allowed the hottie to flaunt major sideboob.

Since there was no fabric lining the bikini top from inside, Brennah flashed a glimpse of her nipples to tease her fans. She paired the sexy yet glamorous bikini top with barely-there black string bottoms that she pulled up high on her slender hips, making it hard to miss her taut stomach and well-toned thighs. Finally, she completed her attire with a black studded jacket that also featured a red lining on the sleeves. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application seemingly included some foundation, light-pink lipstick, pink blush, light brown eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

For the shoot, she stood in a nondescript location against the background of a dark gray wall. She struck a side pose, slipped her jacket off one of her shoulders, lightly touched her forehead, looked toward the floor, and flashed her a smile.

Brennah wore her blond tresses in soft waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. She also tagged her makeup artist Blas Nuñez for acknowledgment.

Within three hours of posting, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered close to 7,000 likes. Besides that, her most ardent followers took to the comments section and posted above 330 messages to praise her for her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“As usual, you look stunning, Brennah,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow, you are so beautiful and sexy. You always nail your looks,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are so, so hot and gorgeous. I can’t take my eyes off this pic. Thanks for making my day, babe,” a third follower remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “amazing figure,” “hottie,” and “breathtakingly gorgeous,” to express their admiration for the model.

Not too long ago, Brennah shared an NSFW picture of herself in which she could be seen naked. She, however, censored her nipples with the help of a silver belt.