NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Could Team Up With Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson Next Season, Per ‘Fadeaway World’

After receiving a contract offer from the Portland Trail Blazers in the middle of the 2019-20 NBA season, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony didn’t waste any time to prove himself in the league and show everyone that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. Teams might have second thoughts about adding Anthony to their roster last summer, but with his current performance, the veteran small forward is now expected to gain plenty of suitors when he becomes an unrestricted free agent once again in the 2020 NBA offseason. According to Fadeaway World, one of the NBA teams who could express interest in signing Anthony is the Golden State Warriors.

Though most people are expecting them to trade for a fourth superstar this summer, the Warriors revealed that they are also open to the possibility to keep Andrew Wiggins and their own first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Warriors would no longer seek roster upgrades this summer. The healthy core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Wiggins may be enough to bring the Warriors back to title contention in the 2020-21 NBA season, but Golden State could still use some help in their second unit.

As Fadeaway World noted, Anthony would give the Warriors a veteran leader and a very reliable scoring option in their second unit who they could get at a discounted price.

“The Golden State Warriors aren’t going to be bad for long. They’ll have Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back at full strength plus Andrew Wiggins and a potential top-5 pick. Add Carmelo Anthony into the mix and they’d be just fine. The Warriors are always looking for veterans to come off the bench on a discount and help their winning cause. Anthony would be perfectly suited for Steve Kerr’s system and he’d have a shot at winning a ring before retiring.”

Unlike when he first left the New York Knicks, Anthony is now very willing to come off the bench and accept a supporting role. Though he would likely be the Sixth Man in Golden State, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr could also experiment using Anthony as their start power forward alongside Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, and Green when he wants to execute the small-ball strategy.

Right now, money is no longer a priority for Anthony. At this point in his NBA career, Anthony would gladly accept a veteran minimum deal in exchange for the opportunity to win his first NBA championship title.