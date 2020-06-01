Chloe Saxon Spills Out Of Her Metallic Bikini In Sexy Double-Photo Update

Chloe Saxon shared a sexy double-photo update to her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon. The model flaunted her voluptuous curves while praising the sunny weather in her caption.

Chloe looked sensuous in her metallic silver bikini from Fashion Nova. She tugged the skimpy fabric to opposing sides of her chest by the center drawstrings to ensure that the majority of her breasts and massive cleavage was visible to her fans.

Her matching high-cut panties left very little to the imagination. The side ties accentuated her curvy waist and thick thighs. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of her toned stomach. Some of her pelvic region was also on display, as her bottoms only contained a thin piece of fabric between her legs.

She accessorized her barely-there ensemble with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a thin silver necklace.

Chloe posed for her snaps by standing in the doorway of what appeared to be a bedroom. A few white shelves affixed to the wall behind her held several pairs of multicolored high heels. A glass vanity set could also be seen in the background, matching the chandelier hanging overhead. A small vase of pink roses was perched on the edge of the vanity table.

In the first pic, she made a sultry expression at the camera while tilting her head to the side, allowing her thick black ponytail to tumble down her side. She changed up her pose a little in the second image, standing straight with her head facing forward while her hands rested on her curvaceous rear.

To complement her stylish swimsuit, Chloe seemed to wear a full face of makeup. It looked like she wore heavy eyeshadow along with dramatically winged eyeliner and false eyelashes. It looked like she used a mixture of foundation, bronzer, and blush to coat her face and sculpt her features.

It seemed like the stunner used highlighter on the tip of her nose and beneath her eyes to add a little shimmer. As a final touch, Chloe looked to have lined her plump lips and filled them in with lipstick.

Chloe’s admirers appeared to love her photo update as they flocked to her comments section to shower her in compliments and like her post. It racked up over 16,300 likes and more than 360 comments.

Dozens of people complimented her attire and her many tattoos.

“You are tooooo hot my lady,” gushed one fan.

“Happy Sunday to you too.. Sheeesh you’re a Flawless perfect looking Goddess so sexy,” raved another.