Maura Higgins Looks Super Chic In A White T-Shirt And Black Shorts On Instagram

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins took to her Instagram page on Sunday and posted a hot picture to wow her 2.8 million fans.

In the snap, Maura pulled off a very casual yet sexy look. She could be seen rocking a white t-shirt with the logo of Vogue printed on it. She teamed the top with a pair of black shorts and black socks. The ensemble enabled her to put her sexy legs and thighs on full display.

In terms of accessories, she opted for a black gatsby cap, black round-shaped sunglasses with a gold frame, a pair of small gold hoop earrings, and a beautiful studded, gold-and-black ring.

Maura appeared to have applied a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the day time, outdoor photoshoot. She seemingly applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, and wore a peach shade of lipstick. Her eye makeup could not be seen because of the sunglasses.

Maura wore her brunette tresses in two loosely-tied braids and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest.

To pose, the 29-year-old model — who rose to fame after participating in the popular series Love Island — could be seen sitting in a park, atop a mat to soak up the sun. Some trees and a few people could also be seen in the background. Maura, however, did not define the exact location of the post.

She spread her legs apart, lightly held her ankle with one hand, sported a pout, and apparently looked away from the camera to strike a pose. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude for finally having a sunny day.

Within eight hours of posting, the picture accrued more than 78,000 likes. What’s more, some of her followers also took to the comments section and posted above 300 messages in which they praised Maura for her sexy body and beautiful looks.

“Stunning as always, Maura. You have the sun, I am so jealous!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are so gorgeous!! I love your style, babe,” another user chimed in.

“You look unreal!!! ILYSM, Maura. You are the hottest,” a third follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Alexandra Nord and Georgia Kousoulou.

Maura excites her fans by posting her sexy snapshots almost every week. Last month, she brought a dose of sex appeal to her Instagram page and shared a jaw-dropping snap of herself in which she rocked an itsy-bitsy purple bikini.