Karina Smirnoff And Infant Son Move In With Her Parents Due To Her Anxiety As A First Time Mother

Karina Smirnoff's parents have helped her through the challenging first couple months of her son's life.

Karina Smirnoff, who is known for appearing on Dancing with the Stars, recently revealed that she and her newborn son have moved in with her parents. She made this decision because she was struggling with a lot of anxiety as a first time mother and wanted her parents to be present as her support system along the way, according to US Weekly.

Smirnoff, who is 42-year-old, gave birth to her son Theo in April. Even prior to her child’s birth she felt a lot of nerves. She had a hard time picturing herself as a mother and felt that she would not know what to do. When she would visit her friends with babies, she explained that felt hesitant even to hold one. Everyone assured her that it would come instinctively but she was still unsure.

The fact that she was welcoming a child into the world during the COVID-19 pandemic just added to her nerves. It was because of this she decided to go into quarantine with her son and parents. Despite the fact that she has been very grateful for their support and assistance with her new bundle of joy, she admitted that times haven’t always been easy. With everyone in such close quarters every day, tensions can rise, Smirnoff explained.

“I think when you are not used to living with your parents for a long time as an adult and then suddenly you are, wow, that’s a whole different set of skills that you have to attain. And I love them to death, they’ve been so incredibly helpful and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them, but that’s 24-7 in closed doors.”

Throughout recent weeks, however, Smirnoff has learned different ways to be more patient with those around her and how to calm her nerves. One of her favorite ways to decompress is through music.

“I mean, you can always lock yourself in one of the rooms and put on the song that you like and the music takes you to a different place and then you come back out and everything is good again,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Smirnoff was a lot more private on social media in regards to her pregnancy than most celebrities. She did not post pregnancy photos or document the process. She has also not publicly revealed the name of her child’s father. In the years prior to her pregnancy, the dancing star did discuss, however, her dream of one day becoming a mother.