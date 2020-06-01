Rosie Anna Williams Shows Off Her Slender Figure In Skintight White Jumpsuit

British model and TV personality Rosie Anna Williams took to her Instagram account on Sunday and posted a hot picture of herself to wow her fans.

In the snap, Rosie could be seen rocking a white ribbed jumpsuit that perfectly hugged her curves and accentuated her slender physique. The risqué ensemble featured long sleeves, a wing-styled collar, and a zipper front which she left unzipped to expose her chest. In addition to that, she ditched her bra and flashed a glimpse of her nipples to tease her fans. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application seemingly featured a beige foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, opted for a mocha shade of lipstick, lined eyes, a thin coat of mascara, and well-defined, dark eyebrows.

Rosie wore her brunette tresses in a sleek ponytail and let a few strands of hair fall over her face for a chic look. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of medium-sized gold hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Manchester, United Kingdom. To pose, Rosie stood at a nondescript location, against the background of a light gray wall. She held a large, glass bowl of popcorns in her hand, looked away from the camera, and parted her lips. She also took out popcorn from the bowl and brought her hand near her mouth to strike a pose.

In the caption, Rosie informed her fans that her ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Missy Empire. The brand also sponsored the post for the model. Besides, she disclosed her plans for the night and implied that she’d be watching TV or movies. Hence, she could be seen holding the bowl of popcorn.

Within eight hours of going live, the pic garnered almost 7,000 likes. What’s more, many of Rosie’s followers also took to the comments section and posted several messages to praise her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Wow, you look beautiful as always,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Your figure is amazing! How [did] you achieve that?” another user questioned.

“This is such a great pic,” a third follower remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “unreal,” “I am in love,” and “gorgeous,” to express their admiration for Rosie.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some other models and Instagram influencers, including Anna Vakili, Jessica Gale, Rachel Ward, and Chloe Crowhurst.