Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In A Racy Cut-Out Swimsuit

Bruna Lima tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, posing in a plunging swimsuit that left little to the imagination. She shared the sizzling snapshot on Sunday, May 31.

Bruna modeled in front of a wooden wall, green plants curling up the bottom. She glanced off to the side with a faraway look in her eyes, tilting her head to the side as well. Her mouth was slightly ajar, her lips parted. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, and a hint of a smile played on her face.

The white bathing suit featured a low-cut neckline that barely covered her full chest. Her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust almost popped out of the top of the swimsuit. The one-piece was held together by one tiny string at the top, hooked onto two silver toggles. The swimwear then plunged down to her lower abdomen, exposing her tanned and taut stomach and belly button. The cut-out also revealed a glimpse at Bruna’s underboob.

The bathing suit got so narrow, in fact, that the curves of Bruna’s bare hips were on full display, showcasing her hourglass figure and fit physique. A gold chain circled around her midriff. Her sun-kissed legs appeared to go on forever.

Bruna’s caramel-colored locks cascaded down her shoulders in waves. Her hair was parted in the middle, and seemed to be slightly darker at her roots.

Her brows seemed to be groomed and shaped. It looked as if she wore orange shadow on her lids, which also appeared to be swiped with heavy black eyeliner. Her feathery lashes curled upwards and fanned outwards and seemed to be coated with black mascara.

Her contoured cheeks looked to be bronzed and highlighted, making her cheekbones pop. It appeared as if she wore a rosy gloss on her plump pout.

Bruna’s fans flocked to the comments section of the photo in droves, showering her in praise and compliments. While some fans opted to comment solely with emoji, other followers left lengthier messages for the social media sensation.

“Each day more beautiful!” exclaimed one social media user, including a smiley face blowing a kiss and two clapping emoji.

“Well damnnn,” wrote another, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji.

“I want you to have my kids PERIOD,” joked a third follower.

“Wow fire,” said a fourth fan, adding three flame emoji.

As of press time, Bruna’s sultry snap racked up close to 60,000 likes and more than 560 comments from her followers.