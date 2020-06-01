Bindi Irwin Talks Recent Wedding, Will Keep Her Last Name As It Makes Her Feel Close To Her Late Father

"Having his last name means so much to me,' explained Bindi Irwin.

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of Steve Irwin who was known as the the Crocodile Hunter, recently explained that she intends to keep her maiden name. The 21-year-old married her longtime partner Chandler Powell in late March but she has decided to keep the last name of Irwin out of respect to her late father, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Bindi was only a little girl when her father died in 2006 as the result of a tragic stingray injury. Since then, it has been important for Bindi and her family to keep his memory alive. Bindi is very proud of her last name as it allows her to feel close to her father, even though he is gone.

“I’ve kept Bindi Irwin. I think that for me personally, after dad [Steve Irwin] passed away it was really important for me to feel close to him, and having his last name means so much to me,” she explained.

In fact, though it might not be traditional, it could be Powell who actually has a name change. Whether or not her husband does change his name, doesn’t really matter to Bindi, as it is already clear that they are family. She described her husband as “an Irwin through and through.”

“Chandler has become an Irwin now. It has become a part of me. Everyone has their own ideas, but the nice thing is that it’s 2020 now, anything works!” Bindi said with a laugh.

Bindi would of course have loved to have her father present on her wedding day, but she still managed to ensure he played a part in the very important day. She lit a candle in his memory and had a photo of him propped up during the ceremony.

The 21-year-old noted that her new husband shares many of the same passions her dad had and enjoys working with animals. In fact, the pair met when Bindi was giving a tour of the Australia Zoo.

“I love the fact that Chandler and I actually met quite like when mom and dad first met at the Australia Zoo,” she recalled.

The pair’s wedding was nothing like they had expected. It occurred just as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to spread in full force, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Thus, they could only have a small ceremony in order to keep everyone safe. Nevertheless, they didn’t let the regulations ruin their special day. She later shared stunning photos to Instagram of the happy ordeal, featuring her close family members and even a couple of animals.