George Floyd Protest Goes International With Major Cities Around The Globe Seeing Demonstrations

International demonstrations in Toronto, Berlin, and London have broken out in protest to the death of George Floyd one week ago. Floyd died while in police custody on Monday and video footage of his arrest and subsequent death went viral when it was discovered how he was treated by officers.

Protests that began in Floyd’s hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota have spread to the international scene, according to The New York Post. Thousands have gathered in the international hubs holding signs saying that “Black Lives Matter” and crying for “Justice for George Floyd.”

London’s protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square Sunday which was called the largest gathering since the COVID-19 lockdown, caused a traffic block outside the United States Embassy located there according to The British Broadcasting Corporation.

Rev. Sally Hitchiner, a pastor from a church on the square, Martin-in-the-Fields Church told the BBC that she’s “sympathetic to the issue but also surprised to see the strength of emotion that has gathered people together.”

“Clearly they’re not following lockdown and social distancing, but I think there’s a huge amount of passion there and that’s overriding their concerns. It’s an issue that requires passion but at the same time there’s ahuge amount of riskin what they’re doing.”

Police arrested five protesters, according to the BBC, all of whom were between 17 and 25-years-old.

Berlin also saw protests which numbered in the thousands, according to the Internation Business Times, who reported that they were also gathered outside their local United States embassy to make their demands.

German demonstrators held similar signs to their London counterparts, saying “Black Lives Matter,” “Justice for George Floyd,” and “Who do you call when police murder?”

The Berlin Police reported no violent incidents associated with the Floyd protest.

Thousands now chanting “black lives matter” in front of the US Embassy in Berlin #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Jh65RKhTLo — Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) May 30, 2020

Toronto’s protest took a slightly different turn, with demonstrators telegraphing a double focus on both Floyd and 29-year-old Toronto resident Regis Korchinski-Paquet who fell to her death off the balcony of a 24th-floor Toronto apartment building while police were in attendance on Wednesday night, according to The Toronto Sun.

Canadian protesters carried signs that read, “Stop killing us,” and, “Black Lives Matter,” and chanted, “Shame, shame,” and, “Say her name.”

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders urged protesters to keep their demonstration peaceful, saying that if the protest is done right he hopes there’s an opportunity for police and civilians to “figure out collectively as a city” how they can “move forward.”

Demonstrations that have raged in the United States for almost a week have not deescalated since the officer believed to be responsible for Floyd’s death was taken into custody on Friday. The officer seen putting his knee on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder.