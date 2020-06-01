Brooklyn Millard Looks Adorable In A Black String Bikini That Displays Her Perky Booty

Brooklyn Millard looked incredible in her latest double-photo update, shared to her Instagram page on Sunday evening. The blond bombshell rocked a skimpy black bikini while advertising a nose trimmer from Manscaped.

She joked that the tiny electronic device visible tucked beneath the strap of her bikini bottoms was “not a vibrator,” but instead, a nose trimmer that she claimed would make a great Father’s Day gift. She also added a discount code for her followers to use on the official Manscaped website.

To dress up for her outdoor photo shoot, Brooklyn wore a strappy black swimsuit that clung to her curvy figure. She posed for the camera by standing sideways so her fans could get a glimpse of her perky booty and her toned backside. Her shapely legs and thighs were also on display.

Brooklyn left her long wavy blond hair loose, letting it cascade down her backside where it almost tickled the swell of her rear. It also looked like she was wearing a light layer of makeup, including mascara and lipstick.

For the first snap, the stunner smiled brightly at the camera while stretching her arm behind her head. The second photo was similar to the first, except Brooklyn shifted a little more to the right so that her backside was even more on display. Her fans were gifted with a glorious view of her posterior.

While Brooklyn did not indicate her exact location, it seemed like she may have been posing for the pictures in someone’s backyard. Behind her looked to be a lemon tree with a few fruits close to ripe nestled within the branches. There was also a faded red fence erected behind her and a small horizontal dirt garden visible on the ground near the tree.

It appeared that the stunner chose not to add any accessories to her minimal outfit, opting to let her fans focus on the Manscaped product visible at her waist instead.

Brooklyn’s many admirers seemed to love the photo update. It quickly garnered over 3,500 likes and almost 100 comments.

Several people commented that they thought her caption was hilarious, and a few even said they wanted to try the nose trimmer.

“Low key excited to try this nose trimmer,” wrote one Instagrammer.

“You have a very nice booty dear,” gushed another.

“@brookemillard WHY would anyone want a Nose Trimmer?? Damn ppl really be diggin for gold,” chimed in a third contributor, adding several laughing emoji to their remark.

“The caption hahah also that booty,” a fourth fan said.