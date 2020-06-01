Two Former LeSean McCoy Teammates Want To See Him Back On The Philadelphia Eagles

LeSean McCoy likely won’t be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. If that stays the case, there are at least two former teammates of his who would like to see him back on the Philadelphia Eagles. Michael David Smith of NBC Sports recently reportedly offensive tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver DeSean Jackson would both like to be reunited with McCoy this season.

Smith said the two players had a conversation about the topic on Johnson’s Outside the Lane Instagram show. NJ.com reported a fan asked Jackson whether he’d like to see McCoy back on the Eagles. The receiver has made it clear before that he’d like to play with the running back again so he passed the question to Johnson.

The offensive tackle said he wanted to see it, then turned back to the camera and said “you already know how I feel.” Jackson then agreed with Johnson but added he knew it wasn’t either of their decisions.”If we were going off how we feel, there would have been a lot of (expletive) we would have already been seeing, right?” Jackson said to Johnson, who then agreed with him.

The Eagles are reportedly interested in McCoy, though they are said to also have an interest in former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman.

McCoy started his career with the Eagles and arguably had the best seasons of his career in Philly. In 2011, he ran for 1,309 yards and led the league in touchdowns with 17. Two years later, he led the league in rushing yards with 1,607 and nine touchdowns. He’s also been a receiving threat out of the backfield, amassing more than 500 catches over his career.

At the beginning of 2019, McCoy was cut by the Buffalo Bills after four seasons with that team. He ended up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and being reunited with his first head coach in Andy Reid.

The veteran back got off to a good start to the 2019 season, rushing for 80 yards on just 10 carries in the Chiefs opener but struggled with consistent production after that. Eventually, he became an afterthought for Reid’s offense, not getting a snap in the regular season after week 15. In the postseason, he saw a single play against the Houston Texans in the Chiefs’ divisional playoff game.

After the season, there were some analysts who believed the Chiefs would bring him back as long as they could get McCoy for a discount but that seems unlikely now as the team drafted a running back in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.