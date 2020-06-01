Sophie Dee Busts Out In Crochet Bikini Top

Sophie Dee — the semi-retired adult entertainer turned model and Instagram maven — has been bringing the heat on the platform just as temperatures have really begun to sizzle around her Los Angeles, California abode. And while seeing her curvaceous body in sexy swimwear has become the norm on her feed, the 36-year-old still manages to keep things fresh with every new bikini picture that is posted.

Such was the case again on May 31, as the Welsh actress celebrated the end of the month with a new bikini pic featuring her rather sizable top-shelf assets covered (barely) by a multi-colored crochet top that acted more as an embellishment for her ample bosom than an actual piece of clothing.

Sophie kept the caption simple, adding nothing but a single heart emoji to accompany her steamy snapshot. However, a little red heart likely sums up the feelings her nearly 8 million followers were sure to have upon first sight of her shapely body in the shot.

In the photo, Sophie relied on her usual method of disarming her admirers, i.e. looking directly into the camera’s lens with her incredible blue eyes. As she did so, Sophie placed her left hand above her head, likely playing with her hair just above the picture’s frame, while allowing the brunt of her light brown locks to flow down over her shoudlers and chest. Meanwhile, her plump and pouty pink lips were parted just enough to allow a few of her perfectly white teeth to show through.

The overall tenor of her expression undoubtedly inspired fuzzy feelings for even her most discerning admirers.

As she peered into the camera, Sophie leaned forward slightly, tugging on her crochet bikini top at its middle and revealing her cleavage in all its glory as a result. The garment’s threads were grouped in a variety of colors — yellow, orange, pink, white, red and black included — and the tight, alabaster skin of her breasts peaked through the holes of the top.

The picture enticed and enthralled Sophie’s fans to the tune of nearly 50,000 likes and 800 comments in just a few, short hours.

“Your body is immensely extraordinary,” wrote one fan.

“Goregous @sophiedee. Love that color,” commented another.

“WOW!! Every day it’s a new beautiful sexy picture. Love it,” exclaimed another.

The IG user that offered the latter reply isn’t wrong; Sophie has been on a roll bringing the sizzle for all of her fans to enjoy as of late. On May 29, she shared a particularly cheeky shot of herself while sporting a cherry red one-piece suit that thrilled the masses, as reported by The Inquisitr.