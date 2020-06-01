Avital Cohen Sizzles In Backless Gray Jumpsuit For Lower Body Workout Video

Avital Cohen likely got a few pulses racing among her Instagram followers with the latest video post on her Instagram page.

In the shared clip, the Israeli fitness model flaunted her hourglass figure in a curve-hugging gray jumpsuit. The eye-catching one-piece garment featured a halter neckline with straps that were twisted together behind her neck. The jumpsuit was backless and included ruching down the center of the pants, accentuating the curves of her posterior.

Unlike some of her more recent workout videos, Avital didn’t seem to be in a gym in this clip and didn’t use any equipment or weights.

She started the workout with a set of walking lunges. These required her to take a large step forward before bending both knees and to progress forward with each repetition.

Next, she wrapped a resistance band around her upper thighs for a set of lateral steps which she did with her torso bent forward. After a couple of steps, she performed a few thigh abductions by spreading and closing her knees.

Then she moved on to doing glute bridges and abductions. She braced her back against a stool for the former exercise and then raised her hips.

Next, she ended her circuit with a set of glute kickbacks. Leaning over a stool and propping herself up with her arms, Avital then raised each of her legs behind her. She did this exercise with the resistance band around her thighs.

As this was a promotional post for fitness beverage company Red Line Energy, the footage of Avital exercising was intercut with clips of her sipping from one of their products. She promoted the drink in her caption too and included a motivational message for her fans about the importance of focusing on one’s goals.

The video has racked up close to 350,000 views, as of this writing, and more than 650 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled by Avital’s appearance.

“You are so amazing and so beautiful, you are a goddess,” one person wrote.

“Sweet beautiful lady, dear friend. Avital God bless you,” another added before including a string of fire, heart, and other emoji to their comment.

“Great job Avital!” a third Instagram user wrote. “Keep it up being a very goal-oriented and high achiever. Respect that lots in individuals. Be safe and take care.”

“You are the most beautiful motivating woman on IG!!!” a fourth Instagram user gushed. “I love what you do.”