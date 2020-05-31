Jadeveon Clowney Shouldn’t Pass Up The Chance To Play On The Cleveland Browns, Analyst Says

Jadeveon Clowney is making a mistake by reportedly turning down the Cleveland Browns. According to Bleacher Report‘s Brent Sobleski, the pass rusher is going to regret it if he misses his opportunity to play on the same defense as Myles Garrett in 2020.

Sobleski understands why Clowney might be making the mistake. The analyst said he understands that the Browns have been one of the biggest laughing stocks in the NFL. He pointed out owner Jimmy Haslam has already hired and fired five different head coaches since 2012. He’s also hired four different general managers over the same period. The team has only even sniffed the playoffs once since 1999.

The Browns have been the butt of plenty of jokes around the league. There is also the fact most analysts thought the team was going to be much improved in 2019. The Browns were even considered a dark horse candidate for the Super Bowl. Then they went just 6-10 and yet another head coach was fired.

Sobleski acknowledged all of that but then said he still thinks Clowney should join the revamped roster this season. The analyst thinks the Browns are likely to contend, even in a beast of a division. The AFC North has been dominated by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens over the last few years. Even so, the analyst believes the door is open for Clowney to help the team get into the running for the conference crown and a wild card spot at the very least.

It’s the possibility of playing alongside Garrett that’s the real key, according to Sobleski. The defensive end was in the running for defensive player of the year before his season was ended early due to a suspension. The analyst believes Clowney is a player that should understand the benefit of playing alongside someone of Garrett’s potential. When the defender was on the Houston Texans, he posted the best years of his career in 2017 and 2018. That was thanks at least in part, to playing alongside JJ Watt.

In his last two seasons in Houston, he averaged around 50 tackles, nine sacks, and 21 quarterback hits. In 2019, his only year with the Seattle Seahawks, his production dropped precipitously. Some of that drop was due to injury, as he only appears in 11 games, but his production was still disappointing for many Seahawks fans. He logged just 31 total tackles and three sacks. He also only had 13 quarterback hits.

Now a free agent, at least one analyst believes Clowney could revive his career by joining the Browns, especially since they reportedly offered the most lucrative contract of any team in the league.