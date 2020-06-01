Dana Hamm Flaunts Cleavage In A Nude Bikini Top And Rocks A Mask For Hardware Store Trip In Steamy Video

Dana's wore her shorts unzipped and moved her hips to a Pearl Jam song.

Dana Hamm teased her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a steamy video before heading to the hardware store on Sunday. The model showed her fans that she was playing it safe by rocking a protective face mask, but the outfit she wore was rather risque.

Dana’s selfie video was filmed inside a vehicle. The bottom half of the model’s face was hidden by a light blue disposable mask with elastic ear bands that held it in place. This prevented fans from seeing the model’s plump pout and dainty nose. However, Dana’s admirers still got to gaze upon her clear complexion and piercing eyes. Her eyes’ intense, icy blue hue almost matched her mask, and they appeared to be accentuated with dark winged eyeliner.

While much of Dana’s face was covered up, her famously buxom chest was on full display. The model wore a skimpy bikini top in a nude shade that almost matched the color of her creamy skin. However, it was missing the warm, rosy undertones of her flawless decolletage. The garment featured black trim and thin spaghetti straps. The top also had a gold clasp in front. The hardware could be seen between the gap created by the curves of Dana’s ample breasts.

Dana’s bottoms were a pair of tiny khaki shorts with the fly unbuttoned and completely unzipped. The positioning of the garment and the model’s body prevented her from revealing too much, but Dana did show off a significant amount of her slim midsection. The legs of her shorts were also hiked up to expose more of her shapely thighs.

Dana wore her blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail, but she left two locks down on both sides to frame her face. She was shown grinding her hips as she blasted the Pearl Jam song “Alive.” She also reached up to twirl her ponytail around.

In the caption of her post, the model revealed that she was on her way to the hardware store.

Since it was initially uploaded, Dana’s post has racked up over 6,000 likes. Her followers also took to the comments section to share their feelings about her dance video.

“Mmmm, not every woman could be hot and sexy wearing a mask, but then you are NOT every woman,” read one response to her post.

“Damn you make a pandemic look sexy,” another admirer opined.

“My fave Country girl, up to no good but OH SO good at the same time!!!” gushed a third fan.

“Lol. You are gonna break the poor guys in that store!” a fourth commenter wrote.

