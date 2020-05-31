Experts Whether Or Not Parents Should Send Their Children To Daycare Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

Parents should have sufficient information regarding what their children's daycare is doing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Health experts are weighing in on whether or not parents should allow their children to return to daycare amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many parents that have to work have no choice but to find childcare. However, before doing so health experts suggest that they do their research and figure out what their particular daycare facility is doing to prevent the spread of the virus, according to Today.

Many children are too young to understand the way germs spread and thus cannot be expected to practice social distancing in a daycare setting. Thus, the focus will have to be on increased sanitation efforts. This will include not only frequent hand washing but the disinfection of toys and surfaces. It is also critical that steps are being taken to ensure that neither staff members nor children are attending if they feel sick.

Tara Sell, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, noted that one thing parents should find out is what is being done to advocate for the staff to ensure they aren’t coming to work if they exhibit any symptoms.

“The first thing I’d be looking for is that staff have the ability to stay at home if they’re sick. I think the main red flag for me would be if staff seemed to be sick at work, or if it seemed like there was no thought towards sick kids in the daycare,” she said.

She went on to say that all staff members should be able to get testing and stay home as long as is necessary until these symptoms are gone.

Dr. Saad Omer, the director of the Yale Institute for Global Health and a professor of infectious diseases, also noted that those coming in and out of the daycare should be tested for symptoms as frequently as the facility can afford.

“If there is ability to do testing of staff, (daycares should) do that, if they can afford it. Do testing with some frequency at intake, and then again every few weeks,” he said.

It really comes down to what the parents of the child are comfortable with given they information they have.

“I think parents should just use their best judgment,” Sell continued.

She explained that as the nation begins to open back up, everyone will be taking risks to some degree as they go about their daily lives.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, research has shown children are less likely to develop serious side effects as a result of COVID-19. Nevertheless, caution is still advised.