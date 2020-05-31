Lauren Simpson Flaunts Killer Abs In Cut-Out Swimsuit

Lauren likely dropped more than a couple of jaws among her Instagram following on Sunday with the most recent photo on her page.

In the shared snapshot, the Australian fitness model sported a white one-piece swimsuit that showed off her chiseled figure. The suit featured a large cut-out over her midsection which exposed Lauren’s abs. And it was just as flattering to her lower body. The design was high-cut which help to showcase Lauren’s lean hips and legs.

Posing at a beach, Lauren lay on the sand while the photo was taken. Propping herself up with one elbow, she placed her other hand behind her head which helped showcased the muscle tone on her arm. One of her legs was placed on the sand while the other was raised.

Lauren wore her ash-blond hair loose in the photo. She seemed to sport bronze eyeshadow paired with black liner and mascara under her arched eyebrows. She also appeared to wear a dark brown shade of matte lipstick.

In her caption, Lauren shared an empowering message about body confidence. She wrote about her decision not to cover up the scar on her abdomen in the photo, stating that it symbolized her “strength” and “resilience.” Then she listed some tips on improving one’s self-esteem, suggesting positive self-talk and abandoning a focus on perfection, among other things.

Lauren’s photo attracted close to 10,000 likes in under an hour and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared their admiration for the photo and the caption.

“Really stunning and love the message,” one fan wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“Beautiful scars makes you even more beautiful!” a second Instagram user wrote.

“I absolutely love how you show this scar. You are a fighter and it shows. Amazing woman and amazing inspiration,” a third Instagram user gushed.

“Happiness is in smiling at the SCARS of life. and we know a lot about that. LOVE you inspiring woman,” a fourth added.

In a previous Instagram post, photo, Lauren flaunted her muscled physique in black thong briefs paired with a white hoodie. She also used her caption to share some details about her diet.

” I don’t restrict myself from any food groups or foods in general,” she wrote. “There is no ‘good’ or ‘bad’ food – just some more nutrient-dense than others. Food is food.”

That post has been liked more than 13,000 times since its upload.