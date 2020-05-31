‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Nicole Cortese Flaunts Her ‘Thick Thighs’ In A Black Swimsuit

Deena's chic bathing suit was a big hit with her Instagram followers.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Nicole Cortese proudly showed off her curves in a stylish and sophisticated black swimsuit while posing outside her home. On Sunday, the 33-year-old mother of one took to Instagram to share a photo of her beach bod, and it was a big hit with her 3 million followers.

In the caption of her post, Deena joked that she was reintroducing her fans to her “thick thighs.” The thigh-baring bathing suit that she wore was solid black from the bottom of the bust down, and the leg openings were a classic medium cut that flattered her figure.

While Deena mentioned her thighs in the caption of her post, her bathing suit seemed like it was designed to draw the eye to the chest area. The bust featured an eye-catching pattern of white swirls, and the neckline dipped down in a low V that highlighted Deena’s ample assets. The shoulder straps appeared to be wide, but they were mostly covered up by Deena’s long, dark hair. Overall, Deena’s bathing suit did an excellent job of showcasing her hourglass figure.

The reality show star was pictured standing outside her home on the sidewalk. To protect her feet from the hot concrete, she wore a pair of black flip-flops. Deena’s hair was parted to the side, and her glossy locks appeared to have the slightest natural wave. When her photo was snapped, she was reaching up to touch her hair and giving the camera a coy, close-lipped smile. If she was wearing any makeup, it was minimal.

The plastic playground equipment, basketball hoop, and kitchen playset on the lawn behind Deena were reminders that she and her husband, Chris Buckner, welcomed their first child early last year. However, neither Chris nor the couple’s son, C.J., were pictured with Deena.

Since it was initially uploaded, Deena’s photo has racked up over 53,000 likes and 900 comments. Many of her Instagram followers praised her for flaunting her fabulous figure.

“Thick thighs save lives!! I applaud you and happy to be in this club!” read one response to her post.

“You are gorgeous from head to toe! I’m right there with ya, from one thick mama to another,” another fan wrote.

“I appreciate your braveness! You look great! Thank you for looking REAL!” a third remark read.

One of Deena’s followers also shared a hilarious benefit of being a member of the “thick thighs” gang.

“Our phones will never drop in the toilet,” the commenter wrote.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Deena has credited self-isolating at home with her family for bringing her curves back. Last week, her fans also applauded her for sharing a mirror selfie that showed her rocking a black two-piece.