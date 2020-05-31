Daisy Keech Shows Off Major Cleavage In Revealing Top For Gorgeous New Instagram Photo

American internet sensation Daisy Keech captured hearts from around the world on social media after she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Sunday, May 31. The bombshell shared the image on her Instagram account with her 4.5 million followers, and it instantly caught their attention.

The 20-year-old was photographed outdoors and glowed as she basked in the sun. Daisy appeared to be photographed by a pond, as green water and plants filled up the background behind her. The model took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera from her right side. She further exuded a sultry vibe as she wore a pout and directed her blue eyes straight towards the camera’s lens.

Her long platinum blond hair — which appeared to feature darker roots — was parted in the middle and pulled behind her ear on one side. The locks further looked to be blown out as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in volumized waves.

Daisy also appeared to be rocking a full face of glamorous makeup for the image — a move that brought out her natural beauty. The application looked to include a light-bodied foundation, a rosy pink blush, a bit of highlighter over her cheekbones, sculpted eyebrows, a light eyeshadow, mascara, a black eyeliner, and a light-pink lipstick.

It was the model’s famous assets that stole the show, however, as she flaunted them with a revealing ensemble.

As the beauty was photographed from the waist up, users could only see her top, which was white and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The top also appeared to be designed with an elastic feature underneath her chest that highlighted her slim core. What demanded the most attention, however, was the garment’s plunging neckline which exposed a great deal of the beauty’s cleavage, and even a bit of sideboob.

Daisy accessorized the simple, yet stylish look with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

She did not indicate where she was photographed in the post.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she joked with her fans that her hair is as “independent” as she is.

The beautiful snapshot was met with instant support from fans, garnering more than 268,000 likes since going live Sunday afternoon. More than 1,300 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her looks, figure, and top.

“My heart,” one user wrote.

“So pretty,” a second fan added.

Daisy has shared a number of sizzling images with her fans on social media as of late. Just yesterday, she blessed her followers with a bikini-clad shot of herself and friend, Mathilde Tantot, per The Inquisitr.