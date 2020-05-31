‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Massive Returns Shake Up Salem, Fan Favorites Say Goodbye

Days of Our Lives is about to shake things up with its revolving door of casting changes. Fans will soon see some huge character returns while other fan favorite will be saying sad goodbyes.

According to Soap Hub, viewers will see some major returns over the summer. The latest preview was filled with spoilers, and it reveals that it’s going to be a hot summer in Salem.

Actress Alison Sweeney will return to reprise her role of beloved villain Sami Brady. Sami will come home for the wedding of her twin brother Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and her longtime nemesis Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Nicole and Sami have a lot of bad blood between them, and it’s been a decades-long dislike. The pair have always had to learn to live with one another, but it seems that Sami will not be happy about Nicole becoming her sister-in-law. She’ll even go as far as to make a scene at the couple’s wedding.

Sami will also get to interact with her son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who will be busy growing his family with husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

In addition, Sami’s ex-husband, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will also be back in town. The duo, who share two children together, Will and Allie, are now the best of friends.

Lucas will get to see his family members, including his beloved mom Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). However, Kate will have an even bigger family reunion when her other son, Philip Kiriakis returns home.

Actor Jay Kenneth Johnson, who originated the role of Philip, has returned to the role, and it seems that he’ll look to reconnect with his father, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and fight to take over the family business at Titan Industries.

Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will also be back in action. Claire was previously hospitalized after trying to kill her cousin, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). She went crazy and was locked away.

However, she claims to be better now and wants to come home. She’ll be living with her grandparents Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Finally, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will also make a comeback. Viv will be shocked when she returns to Salem to find Jake (Brandon Barash), who looks exactly like her late son, Stefan DiMera.

Sadly, with the new returns some characters will be leaving the show. Fans can expect to say goodbye to both Will and Sonny in the near future, as well as Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

In addition, Orpheus (George DelHoyo) will wrap up his stint. He will last be seen in the Thursday, June 4 episode.