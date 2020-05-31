Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Trains Her Enviable Abs In Dark Pink Sports Bra And White Leggings

Sophie Van Oostenbrugge gave her abs a great workout in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a dark pink sports bra and white leggings, the Dutch fitness influencer started the workout with a series of side plank dips. For this exercise, she lay on her side and stacked her legs on top of the other. While propping herself up with her elbow, she lifted her hips and lowered them, keeping them off the floor as she did so. In her caption, she suggested doing three sets of 15 repetitions.

A set of leg-drop variations followed. Sophie started in a seated position with her torso tilted backward, her hands on the floor behind her, and her knees raised to her chest. She then extended her legs upward and then lowered them, leaning backward as she did so. She recommended the same rep and set count as the previous exercise.

In the third video, Sophie lay on her back and lifted her legs into the air until her feet lined up with her waist. Starting with her hands behind her head, she stretched one arm toward the opposite foot before she repeated the exercise on the other side. For this exercise, she suggested three sets of 10-12 reps.

In the last video of the series, Sophie performed a set of knee drops. While lying on her back, she began the exercise with her legs and hips lifted. Then, she bent her knees toward her chest and straightened them. She pivoted her torso to the other side before she performed her next repetition.

The video series attracted close to 10,000 likes in under an hour and almost 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared lots of positive reactions to her exercise demonstrations.

More than one Instagram user shared that they were looking forward to giving the workout a try.

“Yo, that last one is [fire emoji] definitely doing that next time I hit abs,” one person wrote.

“Definitely giving this a go! Love your workouts, Sophie. They’re amazing,” another added.

“Jesus Christ! I’m planning to start working out from tomorrow,” a third supporter commented. “I’m going to check the videos on YT as I’ve been watching you for a long time now… and it’s about time to start!! Wish me luck.”

Amid all of these comments, some fans had questions.

“How often do you train abs? What is your current workout split?” one Instagram user asked.

Sophie hasn’t answered the question, as of this writing.