‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Spotted Kissing Mystery Man Following Talks To Be ‘The Bachelorette’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' veteran was spotted getting cozy with a new guy at a beach in Australia.

Sharna Burgess was spotted kissing a mystery man at a beach in Australia. The gorgeous Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, 34, was photographed kissing a bearded beau at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Saturday, The Daily Mail reported.

In a series of photos posted by the UK outlet, the Dancing with the Stars veteran was seen wearing a sheer white dress with a swimsuit underneath as she sat on the grass overlooking the water alongside the unidentified man. Sharna went makeup-free and had her signature bright red hair pulled up into a bun, while her bearded suitor wore a baseball cap for the cozy one-on-one.

The pair sipped on coffee in to-go cups as they kissed and cuddled on a gorgeous, sunny day.

The new photos of her potential boyfriend come amid rumors that Sharna was in talks to headline the Aussie version of The Bachelorette.

Sharna has been vocal about her single status and her desire to find a mate. In February, the raven-haired mirrorball champ told fans she was going out on a date and she shared her getting-ready tutorial. But as recently as early April, Sharna was still single and considering signing on to the popular TV dating show.

Last month, Sharna told Entertainment Tonight that filming for The Bachelorette Australia had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic just as it has for the U.S. version that will star Bachelor Nation alum, Clare Crawley.

At the time, Sharna added that he was still single and ready to mingle should the show come calling post-pandemic.

“It’s still a conversation,” she said. “I never gave them a yes or no, but I was certainly leaning more towards the ‘yes’ side of it and then all of this happened.”

Sharna added that she would probably not meet the love of her life while quarantining at home during the global health crisis.

“I’m not magically meeting my life partner whilst locked up in my house on my own,” the DWTS star said. “If it comes back around again and I’m still single and it’s still an opportunity then yeah, probably.”

Now that she has been photographed canoodling with a new guy, it appears that Sharna’s talks to be The Bachelorette may be over.

Sharna won the 27th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2018 with celebrity partner Bobby Bones before becoming a judge on the Australian version of the celebrity ballroom competition. The upcoming 29th season of Dancing with the Stars was recently announced by ABC, but there is no definitive date on its premiere.