Prince William And Kate Middleton Suing Tatler Over ‘Cruel, Sexist’ Cover Story

The high-society U.K. magazine, the Tatler, is facing legal action from Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton after it published what is being called a “cruel, sexist and woman-shaming” story.

As the Daily Mail reports, the couple reportedly thinks that the recent cover story is a “string of lies” and demanded that it be removed from the internet.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Tatler published an article saying that Middleton is “exhausted” and “trapped” after taking on more work following the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave the U.K. to live in North America part-time.

The story asserted that the Duke and Duchess of Kensington thought Markle and Harry were selfish to leave the royal duties all to them, making it harder for them to be the kind of parents to their three children that they wanted to be. However, the couple appears to have done the same number of royal jobs in the first few months of 2020 that they did in 2019.

The story, written by author Anna Pasternak, also claimed that Middleton was “perilously thin” and compared her weight to that of William’s late mother, Princess Diana, who famously struggled with an eating disorder.

“That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It’s disgusting. It’s sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst,” an insider told the Mail.

“The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It’s preposterous and downright wrong,” the source added. “The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst. The stuff about [Kate’s sister] Pippa is horrible. Tatler may think it’s immune from action as it’s read by the Royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference.”

The source added that Tatler is Middleton’s favorite magazine, saying that its “ironic” that the publication is choosing to damage her reputation.

Kensington Palace made the rare decision to respond to the story titled “Catherine the Great” at the time, saying that it was filled with inaccuracies and that they weren’t consulted prior to the publication of the story.

Now, the couple has reportedly sent legal letters to the publication, a rare move for the Royals, who generally choose to publicly ignore stories about them.

Tatler has said that they stand behind the story and that Kensington Palace was made aware of the story before it was published.