Genesis Lopez Shows Off Insane Curves In Sizzling New Video For Bang Energy

American beauty Genesis Lopez sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she posted a very sexy video of herself bikini-clad on Sunday, May 31. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 4.8 million followers, and it became a hit shortly after going live.

The 26-year-old was recorded while she soaked up the sun and relaxed poolside. Genesis switched between a number of sexy poses for the promotional video as she sipped on a Bang Energy drink, exuding a seductive-yet-unbothered vibe.

Her long brunette locks — which she usually wears down– were styled into a bun that sat on top of her head, likely to keep them from getting wet. She also deviated from wearing makeup, opting to show off her natural beauty and facial features in the video. Despite her good looks, however, it was her enviable physique that stood out, as she flaunted it in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Her bathing suit bra was black with a white polka-dot print and tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit top did not leave much to the imagination as it flaunted Genesis’ voluptuous assets, exposing plenty of cleavage and sideboob.

She paired the revealing top with bikini bottoms that were equally as revealing. The briefs were cut in a classic Brazilian-style thong that showed off her curvaceous hips and nearly her entire bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, the high-waisted side straps, which were thin and raised up past her hip bones, drew attention to her slim core.

The model did not include a geotag in the post, but was likely recorded in her residence.

In the caption, she called the day “perfect” before tagging Bang Energy — her “favorite” drink — and the CEO’s Instagram handles.

The smoking-hot video was received with instantaneous support from thousands of her fans, accumulating more than 15,000 likes and 37,000 views in just the first hour after going live. An additional 238 followers also quickly took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, and her bikini.

“Queens,” one social media user commented in Spanish.

“An authentic beauty,” added a second fan.

“So beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Unreal, stunning, sexy,” complimented a fourth person.

Genesis has posted a number of sexy looks on her social media account as of late. On May 28, she wowed her fans after she sported the same bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 125,000 likes so far.