‘Days Of Our Lives’ Summer Preview Spoilers: Four Weddings, Shocking Returns & New Babies Rock Salem

Days of Our Lives will air brand new episodes all summer long despite the Covid-19 shutdown of many other soap operas. Since the show films months in advance they’re still pumping out new content, and the latest summer preview spoilers suggest that fans are going to be in for a wild few months in Salem.

In the video, the soap promises a summer of love, emotion, and high drama, which will include some shocking character returns.

The show reveals that there will be new stories as a clip of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) walking in on Jake (Brandon Barash) kissing another woman is seen. Gabi then tells the woman to get her hands off of her husband, still believing that Jake is Stefan DiMera.

Another scene shows Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) dropping their big pregnancy news on Lani’s father, Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Abe looks thrilled, but later Lani admits that she’s terrified about the pregnancy after going through the trauma of losing the couple’s son, David, who died at birth.

In addition to Lani and Eli’s baby, it looks like Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will also be adding to their family.

When a young pregnant woman comes to Salem she’ll ask the couple if they would be interested in adopting her child. A scene then flashes to the woman in the delivery room.

Meanwhile, there will be four big weddings going down in Salem this summer. Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is seen in the clip looking happier than ever as he reveals it’s finally his wedding day to the love of his life, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will also be seen walking down the aisle, although it doesn’t show who her groom is. She appears to be standing in the Kiriakis mansion, so it seems safe to say that she’s planning to marry Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). However, her former husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) could have something to say about that.

Lani and Eli will finally get the wedding they’ve been waiting for, and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will have their big day after decades of an on again, off again romance.

However, Nicole and Eric’s day will seemingly be ruined by Eric’s sassy twin sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). The fan favorite character will return for a hot summer storyline.

Other shocking returns include Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), who meets up with Jake, and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), who is set to be released from Bayview Sanitarium.

In addition, two of Kate Roberts’ (Lauren Koslow) sons will come home. Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) will be back in action this summer.