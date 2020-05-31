Gizele Oliveira Goes Topless In Sexy New Beach Pics

Gizele Oliveira is apparently missing the beach. The model shared a couple of throwback pics in her newest Instagram share from today. She was clearly topless but it wasn’t evident if she sported any bottoms in the images.

The first photo was a close-up picture of her lying on her back as she propped herself up with her elbows. She placed her hands on her chest to censor her curves, although a hint of her cleavage and underboob peeked through. She glanced directly at the camera with a flirty pout and wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle. The photo was dimly lit, making for a dramatic image. Low light hit the side of her face and her upper chest, and her makeup application was hard to discern, but it appeared to be natural-looking. In addition to light eyeshadow, it looked like she sported dark lipstick.

She tagged photographer Tyler Kandel in the post, and he often shares black-and-white photography on his Instagram page.

In the second part of the set, the sensation sat against a wood-paneled wall with a fence above her. She sat in such a way that didn’t reveal if she wore anything on her bottom half. Her ankles were crossed and her right hand rested on her left shoulder. She looked into the distance with a fierce expression on her face. Her feet were covered in sand, and since she didn’t wear any accessories, the focus was completely on her physique. The first photo was in color, but this one was in black-and-white.

Although Gizele revealed the photographer behind the photoshoot, she didn’t use a geo-tag and kept her location a mystery.

The post has garnered over 9,600 likes since it was posted an hour ago, and the comments section was filled with numerous compliments for the stunner.

“You’re really gorgeous,” observed a devotee.

“Beautiful woman,” declared another social media user, using several smiley face with heart-eyes emoji.

“Perfect queen,” wrote a third admirer.

“Girl you are fire,” gushed another supporter.

The model channeled summery vibes in another update from four days ago, that time opting for a very colorful outfit. She rocked a neon yellow bikini top with halter-style straps and a sarong with long side ties. It featured bright pops of color including pink, purple, yellow, and green. Gizele posed outside under a deck and struck a couple of poses as she accessorized with a pair of neon pink sunglasses with dark lenses.