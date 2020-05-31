Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Water While Modeling Multiple Swimsuits For ‘ELLE’

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio shared a two minute-plus video on Instagram on Saturday, May 30, tantalizing her 10.3 million followers by modeling in various different bathing suits on the beach for ELLE magazine’s Body Issue.

At first, she appeared in a slinky metallic swimsuit that was narrow enough to showcase her enviable midriff, which peeked out of the sides of the swimwear. The suit sported a silver mesh overlay that only served to make the one-piece even more sultry. As she walked through waves on the shore, she hugged her body, amplifying her bust. She arched her back, which showcased her derriere in the high-cut bathing suit. Her long, brunette locks swirled around her face and whipped in the wind.

At one point, she waded into the water, snapping back her dripping wet locks.

Next, Alessandra rocked a skimpy yellow bikini. She appeared to be partially covered in sand, as if she had just been rolling around on the beach. She untied the top of the swimsuit and arched her back, tilting her head behind her. The movement — particularly the undoing of the string top — gave the shoot a racy vibe. She wore her hair in a top knot. Aviator sunglasses covered her eyes.

One of the next swimsuits Alessandra wore was a sunset-colored one-piece, which burst with neon shades of pink, orange, and yellow. She paired the suit with a hot pink button-down that she wore over the item of clothing. She sported reddish-orange reflective sunglasses, as well as a pink ribbon in her hair.

The model continued on in a plunging black bathing suit that flaunted her chest and fit physique. The swimsuit was cut high on her hips, and featured a a tie on one hip. Similarly, she also rocked a gray-and-black one-piece that also boasted a low-cut V-neckline.

Next, Alessandra displayed her assets in a knit, blue-and-green striped bikini top, which she matched with pink shorts. She held her arms in the air and moved her hips from side-to-side as she danced, her hair flying around her face in the breeze.

Throughout the shoot, Alessandra wore everything from a sparkling gold one-piece to a rainbow-striped turtleneck paired with black bikini bottoms.

As fans of the model know, Alessandra frequently shares swimsuit photos on her Instagram account. One of her most recent snapshots featured her wearing a white two-piece topped with a white gauzy top as she struck a dramatic pose at sunset. Once again, this image was taken on the beach, which made for an even more striking photo.