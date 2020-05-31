Eva Padlock Rocks Ruffled Bikini Top & Unbuttoned Jeans In Flirty Snaps

Eva Padlock looked smoking hot in her latest social media share. The model delighted her fans with not one, but five snapshots that featured her wearing a ruffled bikini top with a pair of unbuttoned shorts while posing outside.

Eva was sitting on the edge of a patio for the photos. They were all similar in that they captured her from a slight side angle as she faced the camera.

The brunette model wore a dark green bikini. The top had triangle cups that featured ruffles across the front. She wore a matching pair of bottoms, but not much of them could be seen because of the denim shorts she was also wearing. That being said, she wore the shorts unbuttoned with the edges folded down, showing that the bottoms tied at the sides.

Eva rocked the skimpy outfit. She flaunted her ample chest, flat tummy, and toned thighs while striking several poses. The first snapshot saw her playing with her hair as she closed her eyes and parted her lips. Eva teased her followers in the second picture by pulling one of her shoulders straps down while wearing a sultry expression on her face. Two of the images saw her posing with the shoulder strap over her shoulders in different positions. The last picture saw the model leaning back on her hands with a seductive look on her face.

The model wore her dark tresses parted on the side and down in loose curls. Her makeup application appeared to include bronze eye shadow, thick lashes, contoured cheeks, and a rose gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of drop earrings.

Eva kept the caption simple, simply tagging online retailer Fashion Nova for the outfit.

Her 1.6 million followers were impressed with the slideshow, and more than 38,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of admirers took to the comments section to compliment Eva, with most of the replies mentioning her beauty.

“You are among the most beautiful women in the world!! You have the sexiest, most elegant body lines ever!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Always and forever the most beautiful women in the world. An angel of beauty,” a second fan agreed.

“Astonishing, heavenly being, amazing sensual body,” commented a third admirer.

“Beautiful from head to toe, perfection,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Earlier this month, Eva flaunted her figure in a revealing floral bikini, which her fans also loved.