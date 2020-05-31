Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Toned Bod On Show In White Sports Bra

Bruna Rangel Lima has posted two new Instagram updates today, and in her earlier share, she showcased her toned body in a tight ensemble. The video was a promotional one for a drink company, and she rocked a white sports bra and leopard-print booty shorts.

The clip began with a look at the model from her legs up to her face. Her sports bra had an elaborate design with a high neckline and decorative straps. Her shorts hugged her every curve and had a thick, branded waistband.

She wore her hair down in an off-center part, and she played with her locks. Her dark roots were especially prominent as she apparently has opted to let her natural hair color grow out, although most of her hair is still a platinum blond color. Her makeup application appeared to include heavy mascara, silver eyeshadow, dark blush, and glossy light pink lipstick. She accessorized with multiple earrings, rings, and a small belly button ring.

Throughout the rest of the video, Bruna did a light jog, and completed a variety of workout routines after a brief stretch. She did squats, jumps, sit ups, push ups, and more. Throughout the video, the stunner also took sips of a drink from Redline Energy.

The clip was shot on a day with cloudy skies. And although there was no sunshine, the diffused lighting gave Bruna’s skin a healthy glow.

The update has been viewed over 66,100 times in the first four hours since it went live, and her followers left her tons of compliments in the comments section.

“Beauty-is your middle name,” declared a social media user.

“The grind don’t stop,” wrote a second admirer, taking note of her caption.

“Wish you an amazing start to the new week,” expressed a third supporter.

Others wondered about the new video promoting Redline Energy drinks, considering that she’s often promoted Bang Energy drinks instead in the past.

“I’m Confused! Which one should I get, @redline_energy or @bangenergy?! HELP!!!” exclaimed another devotee.

Bruna also took to the platform six days ago to post another snap, that time showing off her curves in a strappy, black lingerie set. She posed indoors and leaned forward on a foosball table, emphasizing her bare derrière and glancing at the camera with a flirty smile. She wore her hair down in luxurious curls and her blond highlights popped in the shot. Her makeup application looked to include pink eyeshadow, matching bright lipstick, and plenty of blush.