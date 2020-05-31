Qimmah Russo Flaunts Toned Midsection In Gray Bralette and High-Waisted Blue Jeans

Qimmah Russo gave her fans some new photos to gush over via the latest post on her Instagram page.

In the shared snapshots, the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer rocked a gray bralette and a pair of dark-blue high-waisted jeans. The bralette featured matching lace trim beneath the bust and its low cut neckline exposed a large swath of Qimmah’s chest. The jeans clung to her legs highlighting her well-defined quadriceps. The ensemble also helped to emphasize her trim waist, taut abdominal muscles, and sculpted arms.

Qimmah wore her waist-length hair loose in each photo. She also appeared to sport metallic pink eyeshadow paired with dark liner and mascara under her arched eyebrows. She seemed to be wearing matte pink lipstick as well.

In the first photo, Qimmah held some of her hair in one hand as she looked off into the distance. In the second she directed a sultry stare toward the camera, as she placed on hand behind her head, flexing her bicep as she did so.

She turned her back toward the camera in the third shot, drawing the viewer’s eye to her toned posterior. The photo captured her flashing a bright smile as she waved to someone off-screen. In the fourth and last photo of the series, she turned toward the camera once more and posed with her shifted to one side and with one hand on her waist.

After declaring that “Black is Beautiful” her caption, Qimmah wrote of her support for African-American women before adding the “#blacklivesmatter” hashtag.

The photos have accumulated over 7,000 likes so far and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on them.

Qimmah’s post inspired fans to shower her with praise in the comments section.

“Got Damn you are absolutely gorgeous and delicious looking!!!!!!!!” one person wrote.

“I would say youz bad as hell, but you already know,” another added.

“So gorgeous and beautiful love,” a third person wrote before adding a string of fire emoji to their comment.

And a fourth supporter shared their approval for her outfit choice.

“I’m lovin’ you in them jeans,” they wrote.

Based on one of her previous posts, it seems that Qimmah enjoys wearing tops that show off her midsection. In a photo series posted to her Instagram pageone day ago, she wore a white crop top with a pair of pink jeans.

That post has been liked close to 25,000 times, and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it.