Aleja Gomez Flashes Her Rock-Hard Abs In Navy Blue Lingerie: ‘Every Day Is Beautiful’

Aleja Gomez returned to Instagram on Sunday to share a sexy new photo with her fans. The model showcased her toned body while reminding her followers in the caption that every day is a beautiful one.

In the sexy snap, Aleja looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a navy blue lingerie set. The bra boasted a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage while exposing her muscular arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching panties featured a red and white waistband that fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist while accentuating her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also visible in the shot. She accessorized the style with bracelets on her wrists and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Aleja sat on a bed made up with a white blanket. She had one hand resting in front of her as the other was placed behind her for balance. She stared into the camera while wearing a sultry expression on her face.

Aleja’s dark hair was parted to the side. She styled the long locks in sleek strands that curled at the ends. Her mane fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Aleja’s 625,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love and support for the post, clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the first 16 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 320 messages.

“Beautiful lady,” one follower wrote.

“I fell in love,” another stated.

“I Love you,” a third comment read.

“Most beautiful woman in the universe,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model is known for rocking teeny tiny ensembles in her stunning online posts. She’s seen sporting racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and plunging tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aleja recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a revealing white bikini with clear straps while soaking up some sun. To date, that pic has collected more than 12,000 likes and over 220 comments.