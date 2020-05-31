Mathilde Tantot Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lingerie And Undone Jeans

Mathilde Tantot sent temperatures soaring on social media feeds all around the world after she shared a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Sunday, May 31. The bombshell took to Instagram to post the new content for her 6.7 million followers and it caught their attention within minutes.

The 25-year-old — who is of French and Persian descent — was photographed outdoors on a beautiful sunny day for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Mathilde took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. She exuded both sexy and unbothered vibes as she kept her eyes closed in the first snapshot and hid her face completely in the second.

Her long, highlighted blond hair — which featured dark roots — was parted in the middle. Her locks did not appear to be styled as they cascaded over her shoulders and down her back in slight waves, with some side-bangs falling over her face.

Mathilde also did not appear to be wearing any makeup in the images — a move she frequently employs to show off her natural beauty and facial features. Despite her naturally good looks though, it was still her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a revealing ensemble.

The model rocked a beige bra, which featured white detailing and two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The undergarment left barely anything to the imagination as its cups were partially designed with a sheer material. The tiny cups further exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Mathilde paired the bra with a matching pair of panties. The underwear, which was cut in a classic Brazilian-style thong was also quite revealing as it showed off the model’s tiny waist, curvaceous hips, and pert derriere.

She finished the look off with a pair of denim jeans that she left undone, likely to showcase her sexy briefs.

Mathilde did not include a geotag in the post.

The sizzling update was met with a great deal of support from her fans, accumulating more than 277,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 1,200 followers also quickly took to the comments section to compliment the model on her physique, beauty, and outfit.

“Omg, you’re fire,” one user wrote.

“So cute,” a second fan added.

“Unreal,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Angel,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Mathilde is no stranger to sharing smoking-hot content of herself on social media, especially as of late. On May 21, she stunned her fans with an image of herself bikini-clad, per The Inquisitr. The photo has received more than 600,000 likes so far.