NBA News: 22-Team Restart Plan Will Bring Early Season Ending For Numerous Franchises

On Thursday, the NBA is planning a vote by its board of governors to restart the 2019-2020 season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Commissioner Adam Silver has recommended a format that would bring 22 teams in for an end to the regular season and a modified version of the playoffs. If things go as expected, there would be eight teams whose seasons would be over without playing a full 82-game schedule.

According to ESPN, the plan will have 22 teams playing all games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex beginning in July. There will be regular season and play-in games to compete for playoff spots in both the Western and Eastern Conferences.

For the plan to become official, a vote would require a three-fourths majority of owners to approve it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, most GMs have already said they would prefer the NBA season to restart with the playoffs and not finish out other games.

The idea that all 30 teams are returning to finish the regular season no longer appears to be a “legitimate consideration.” The NBA suspended its season in mid-March after the coronavirus pandemic brought about the cancellation of two games on March 11, 2020.

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

NBC Sports reported that the 22-team proposal would bring back the 16 teams that are already in contention for playoff berths. The other teams would be those within six games of the final playoff spot between the two conferences. That list includes the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA Players Association has been adamant that it wants several regular-season games to take place before any postseason. That is for the health of the players as, by mid-July, they will have been off the courts for the last four months.

Eight more regular-season games would also get all teams over the 70-game threshold for the current season. That is something extremely important for the NBA as it would allow them to honor all local contracts with television networks.

There have been no exact details as to which teams will face others or when, but that would be ironed out after a plan is approved. By Thursday, the players, coaches, and fans should know when and where the NBA is going to continue the season.

In addition to figuring out when the current NBA season restarts and ends, the league will then have to figure out if they must delay the start of next season.