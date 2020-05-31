Pauline Tantot Stuns In See-Through Underwear In New Pics

Pauline Tantot often flaunts her figure in risqué outfits, and in her newest social media post, the model rocked see-through bottoms to tantalize her 4 million Instagram followers. The update is racking up likes by the minute, and in the first 25 minutes since it went live, it has already received 56,200 likes. And it’s no wonder, considering that she shared two snaps and showcased her curvy derrière.

In the first picture, the model stood with her back angled towards the camera. She placed her left fingers by her mouth and rested her right hand on her upper thigh. She glanced over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry expression on her face and wore her hair down in a middle part.

Pauline’s ensemble included a white crop tank with thick straps and a pair of eye-catching bottoms that offered little coverage. It had a high-rise cut and was made of sheer fabric. The black trim popped against her tanned skin and the back was embellished with two graphics of butterflies. Because the bottoms were sheer, it looked like the butterflies were tattooed onto her skin at first glance.

In the second photo, the stunner offered a better look at her booty as she stood with her feet together and her back facing the camera. She placed her hands on her thighs and grabbed her legs as she gazed straight ahead. Her hair seemingly blew in the wind and there were pink flowers and tall trees visible along with a stone half-wall. In addition, her tattoo above her right elbow was hard to miss.

The images were taken on a sunny day with blue skies and puffy clouds.

Her admirers didn’t waste any time in rushing to the comments section to talk about her good looks.

“Ridiculous, honestly,” declared a follower.

“Like the flowers in the background,” wrote a second fan.

“You can do your part to stop the civil unrest in America by sending me pics like this,” joked a third social media user.

“You are so beautiful breath taking [sic],” gushed another supporter.

The blonde also posted another sizzling shot two days ago, that time opting to go braless in a tight white top. The shirt was see-through and her nipples peeked through, and it had short sleeves and the brand name written on the front in black font. She rocked a pair of tight, dark shorts with a high waistline that rested at her belly button. She sat outside on green lawn on a plaid blanket and held a glass of wine.