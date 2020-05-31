Dana Hamm Leaves Little To The Imagination While Dancing In Insanely Small Bikini

Dana Hamm knows how to rock a bikini, and in her latest Instagram update, she wore a skimpy one that did not leave much to the imagination. The model tantalized her fans with a short video clip that featured her wearing the tiny two-piece while in her home.

Dana’s clip captured her in her standing in an archway. Her string bikini was beige. The top had narrow cups that barely covered her nipples, leaving most of her breasts on display. It also showed off quite a bit of underboob. The bottoms were equally revealing, covering just enough of her privates to keep the video from violating Instagram’s nudity policy. To add a dose of sex appeal, to the post, her skin looked to be covered in some kind of oil. The model completed her look with a fur vest.

Dana posed with one hand on the archway near her head. She was swaying and moving her hips as the song “Cool Cat” by Queen played in the background. The model tugged on one string of her bikini bottom before she stared to play with her hair. She opened the jacket, showing off her chest while flaunting her curvy hips and hourglass shape. She rocked her hips from side to side as she put on a flirty display.

Dana’s hair fell in waves over her shoulders and she appeared to be wearing makeup that included blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption, she mentioned the song and asked if any of her followers were fans of the band.

Some of her admirers joined in the conversation, but others seemed to be taken by her body to think of much else. Some even took a moment to tell her what they thought of the clip.

“You look so gorgeous. You look like mythological goddess,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Once again dropping jaws! So HOT Dana!” quipped a second admirer.

“You are by far the sexiest and most beautiful ever with the best taste in music ever. Hard to find that anywhere,” commented a third follower.

“You are marvelous gorgeous you look absolutely stunning beauty,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Dana is no stranger to showing off skin. In fact, she seems to enjoy squeezing herself into insanely small outfits that barely cover her. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans with a snap that featured her wearing a small brown bikini while she posed in a pool.