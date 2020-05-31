AEW News: Match Removed From ‘Dark’ After Wrestler’s Controversial Tweets Resurface

Everyone in the world is dealing with a number of sensitive issues right now, and that includes those in All Elite Wrestling. A match scheduled for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark has been removed from the card due to one wrestler’s past actions. Clutch Adams was in a match against Shawn Spears, but it is no longer on the card after controversial tweets from Adams’ past resurfaced.

The tweets are from August of 2013, and a Twitter user named @nailtman offered up screenshots of them. He tagged AEW, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and AEW president Tony Khan to ask them if Adams was “the kind of guy” that they wanted to promote.

Adams’ tweets are not only racially charged but full of homophobic remarks as well. Cody Rhodes took very little time to respond to the situation after bringing the tweet to the attention of the higher-ups at AEW.

“His match has been removed.”

Please note that if you click through to read Adams’ tweets, they are incredibly graphic. They are not safe for work (NSFW) and could be considered offensive to some readers.

Several wrestling fans immediately applauded Rhodes for his quick action to remove Adams from the card of AEW Dark. Others were questioning the removal of Adams from a match after allowing Mike Tyson to recently join the promotion despite his checkered past.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Clutch Adams is a young wrestler who has only been performing since 2014, and that means these tweets came out before his career began. Still, AEW is going to be careful about their employees and check into all matters before moving forward with them.

Adams made his debut for All Elite Wrestling against QT Marshall in a Dark bout. AEW taped the match on May 13, but it didn’t air for fans until May 19. That is the only work he has done for the promotion as of this time, and it is not yet known if he’ll be allowed to return for more.

Before arriving in AEW, Adams wrestled sparingly for Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and CZW.

Khan has not said anything regarding the situation, and AEW has not announced an alternate opponent for Spears. Spears may end up without a match unless they find a replacement for him before Tuesday.

The tweets made by Adams are nearly seven years old, but Khan and Rhodes are not going to ignore such issues at a time like this.