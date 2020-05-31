Bethany Lily April Shows Off Major Cleavage And Curves In Revealing Two-Piece Bathing Suit

British bombshell Bethany Lily April caught the attention of plenty of fans on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Sunday, May 31. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the new content with her 2.9 million followers, and it instantly became a hit.

The 23-year-old model was photographed indoors while sitting on a gray, elaborate swing chair, for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Bethany took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera. She exuded both sensual and sexy vibes. In the first image, she pouted and directed her strong gaze toward the camera’s lens while on all fours. However, in the second snapshot, she smiled shyly and looked away from the camera as she sat down.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted to the right and appeared to be blown-out as it cascaded over her shoulders and down her back in slight waves.

Bethany also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup for the image — a move that emphasized her natural beauty and glammed her look up a bit. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eye shadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, mascara, and pink lipstick.

However, it was her famous curves that stood out in the images, as she flaunted them while wearing a revealing two-piece bikini.

Her bikini top featured an assortment of prints and was strapless. The eye-catching garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous assets. The top also exposed a great deal of cleavage.

Bethany paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that were also quite revealing as they showcased her curvaceous hips, and pert derriere. The briefs also featured a versatile side-straps that Bethany had tied into bows high up on her waist, drawing attention to her flat tummy.

She did not include a geotag in the post, leaving her location a mystery to fans.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she wished her fans a pleasant Sunday.

The smoking-hot update was met with an ample amount of support from Bethany’s fans, amassing more than 17,500 likes in just the first half-hour after going live. Additionally, more than 550 followers also headed to the comments section to praise the model on her figure, looks, and bikini.

“Beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Looking amazing,” a second fan added.

“Really cute,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wow so beautiful,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Bethany has posted a number of sizzling snapshots of herself on Instagram lately. Just yesterday, she wowed her fans with an image that flaunted her assets as she rocked just a Lacey green bodysuit, per The Inquisitr.