Scott Disick Will Always Put Ex Kourtney Kardashian On A ‘Pedestal,’ Sources Say

Scott Disick will reportedly always hold a special place for Kourtney Kardashian even though they’re no longer together.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Disick recently experienced a breakup with his alleged ex, Sofia Richie. Shortly after their split, rumors began to swirl about the nature of the pair’s relationship and what ultimately led to its demise. While many reports shared that the couple was fighting due to Disick’s recent alleged drug relapse, his relationship with his Kardashian was also put into question. Disick was reportedly still hoping that he would reunite with Kardashian, even though he was dating Richie. He’s reportedly still in love with Kardashian, which Richie was aware of while they were together.

According to Hollywood Life, Disick’s love for Kardashian is deeper than a romantic bond. The father of three will reportedly always have feelings for Kardashian, but wants the focus to be put more on their co-parenting relationship. During their romance, the former couple welcomed Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, into the world.

“Scott will always love Kourtney but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners,” a source shared. “He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy.”

Back in 2015, Disick and Kardashian realized they couldn’t work out as boyfriend and girlfriend. After spending nine years together, they decided to part ways and remain friends instead. Disick moved on with Richie two years later, followed by Kardashian getting together with Younes Bendjima. While the two moved on, their past relationship was often a factor in their new ones. Their new partners were often compared to the romance they shared, even years after their split.

Since ending his relationship with Richie, Disick has been spending more time with Kardashian and their children. For Disick’s birthday on Tuesday, May 26, he, Kardashian, and the kids took a “last-minute” trip to Utah where they enjoyed the outdoors. The exes both posted several Instagram posts with their children but neglected to post a snap of them together.

Disick also remains incredibly close to the Kardashian family. The famous tribe ensured Disick had a perfect day, especially Khloe Kardashian. She shared several posts on Tuesday and showed off Disick’s cake, which had his face on it. Several of the smaller Kardashian-Jenner kids, including True Thompson, also gathered to celebrate Disick just weeks after his rehab stint, per E! News.