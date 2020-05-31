Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Activewear

On Sunday, May 31, Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva shared a sizzling snap with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 33-year-old posing in what appears to be a fitness center. She straddled a bench and arched her back, as she rested her arms on a barbell. A container of protein powder from the company Rule 1 Proteins had been placed on the bench between her legs. Yanita tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, pursing her full lips.

The mother-of-one showed off her fit physique in a skintight activewear set that featured a black-and-gray sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings with mesh paneling. The workout gear showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Yanita finished off the sporty look with a white Apple Watch, ankle socks, and a pair of tennis shoes.

For the photo, the blond bombshell pulled back some of her hair, with loose pieces framing her face. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup, which seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation appeared to be encouraging followers to be persistent with their goals. She also provided additional advertisement for Rule 1 Proteins by tagging the company.

The photo seems to have been a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 25,000 likes. Many of her followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look like an angel,” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look great in the picture as always, Yanita. Have a great Sunday,” added a follower.

“You are so hot,” said another commenter.

“You look like such a bad a** in the all black outfit,” remarked a different devotee.

Yanita engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she shared a picture, in which she wore a skimpy black two-piece. That provocative post has been liked over 55,000 times since it was uploaded.