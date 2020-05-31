Jessica Weaver Nearly Falls Out Of Tiny Crop Top In Joshua Tree Park

Jessica Weaver got the attention of her 9.4 million followers in a big way Sunday with her latest update. The post saw her wearing a minuscule crop that was so small, it looked like she was about to fall out of it. The model posed outside on what appeared to be a gorgeous day.

The geotag on the update, which consisted of two photos, indicated that Jessica was in Joshua Tree National Park. Not much of the park could be seen as the snaps proved to be all about Jessica’s incredible body as she posed on a mound of sand with small bushes visible behind her.

Jessica was scantily clad for her day at the park. Her crop — what little there was to it — was black with a red floral pattern on it. It tied in the middle and had thin shoulders straps, which she wore down on her arms. The top was remarkably small, with thin sections of fabric barely covering her her breasts. The top barely covered her nipples and it looked as though she might fall out of it with one wrong move. The model paired the top with blue lace panties.

Both photos captured Jessica from the front in the sexy outfit. She held her hair on top of her head as she posed for the camera. The first snap caught her looking down with a smile on her face. She posed with one leg slightly forward, showing off her chiseled abs and toned thighs. The model smiled at the camera in the second image, flaunting her voluptuous chest and slim waistline.

The post was a hit, racking in more than 16,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Jessica wrote about how she liked to hike, and asked her followers about their favorite things to do.

Some of her fans chimed in, but plenty of them seemed to be too distracted to think about anything other than her fabulous physique.

“You are a sculptural work of art my beautiful Aphrodite,” gushed one admirer.

“The most sensual and beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Jessica u looking great as always,” commented a third fan.

“holy crap! smoking hot,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Jessica heats up her Instagram page on a regular basis, and not too long ago, she wowed her fans when she shared a picture that featured her wearing a skintight crop top and a mini skirt.