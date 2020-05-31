‘RHOD’ Kameron Westcott Gets Dragged After ‘Tone-Deaf’ Instagram Post

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott got taken to task in the comments section of her Instagram post late Saturday. Social media users called her beach photo “tone-deaf.”

Heidi Gutman / Bravo

Kameron posted a snapshot of herself in front of the ocean from her current family vacation. While she acknowledged that she felt “a little weird” posting such a breezy photo in light of current events, she continued to write in the caption, “that is where I happen to be today.”

As Kameron posted the photo, riots and protests were going on in various cities throughout the country due to the death of George Floyd in an apparent police brutality case. The young black man died after an arrest. The arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen in a video with his knee to George’s neck for over seven minutes. Officer Chauvin was arrested on Friday. There were three other officers involved in George’s arrest — none of them has been arrested or charged at the time of this writing.

Kameron’s post didn’t completely ignore the protests. The Dallas reality star wrote, “I hope justice is served, and everyone stays safe tonight.”

That wasn’t enough for some users, however, who took to the comments section with their thoughts.

“You didn’t need to post this picture,” one person wrote.

The contradictory comments didn’t seem to deter the pink dogfood creator. Kameron replied to the negative criticism in stride and went so far as to defend her post.

“No, I didn’t but also not apologizing for being with my family when we’ve been quarantined for months,” The Real Housewives of Dallas star commented in response to her post.

Despite some negative banter back and forth, other commenters loved the beach photo. Some wrote about how “beautiful” it was, while others advised the reality star to brush off the negative comments and not “worry about others.”

Kameron shared that positive outlook and ended her caption with an upbeat and optimistic tone.

“Better days are ahead for everyone,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Dallas wrapped Season 4 last year. The Inquisitr reported that the series was rumored to begin filming Season 5 by the end of June.

Kameron was set to return along with castmates Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, and Kary Brittingham. The report also stated that two new members would join the cast — Tiffany Moon and Jennifer Davis Long. The new additions came after former star LeeAnne Locken exited the show after causing a racism scandal in Season 4.