WWE Rumors: Top ‘NXT’ Superstar Reportedly Moving To ‘Monday Night Raw’ In Coming Weeks

Several NXT superstars are expected to make their WWE main roster debuts in the near future, and Dominik Dijakovic looks set to join Monday Night Raw in the coming weeks.

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Wrestling Inc reported that the superstar will follow Matt Riddle as the latest call-up from the black-and-gold brand. Dijakovic has been linked with a move to the main roster all week, but the latest report gives a clearer indication as to what the company’s plans for him are.

Dijakovic hasn’t featured on NXT in recent weeks. He was involved in a North American Championship angle with Keith Lee, but after failing to win the title, he’s been absent from television. Now it seems the reason for keeping him off television was to prepare him for his Monday Night Raw debut.

As documented by The Inquisitr, Triple H previously stated that no NXT star will be called up to the main roster while they’re involved in a storyline. In the past, some superstars who have been called up to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown have been involved in feuds, but since NXT debuted on the USA Network, the company is being more patient with call-ups.

However, the company appears to be calling up more NXT stars as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With the rosters currently being depleted due to releases and some superstars choosing to social distance, WWE has turned to the black-and-gold brand to fill up spaces. Austin Theory, for example, was also called up to Monday Night Raw recently.

WWE hasn’t been as focused on maintaining the rules of the brand split either. In addition to the NXT call-ups, the company has introduced a “Brand to Brand Invitation” as a way to allow superstars to move between shows. Some performers, such as AJ Styles, have also officially switched brands despite no drafts taking place.

Fans will undoubtedly be worried about Dijakovic being called up as it could just be yet another last-minute reaction to current circumstances, as opposed to the company promoting a superstar with long-term plans in mind for him.

Dijakovic has established himself as one of the black-and-gold brand’s hottest stars in recent months, and fans don’t want to see him lose that momentum. His matches with Lee are among some of the most acclaimed bouts in recent memory, and hopefully he’ll be allowed to show what he can do on Monday Night Raw when the time comes.