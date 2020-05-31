Demi Rose Flaunts Her Voluptuous Bust In New Selfie

Demi Rose took to her Instagram story on Sunday, May 31, to share a photo of herself showcasing her ample assets in a cotton dress.

The British bombshell laid back on a mustard-colored couch in the selfie, holding out her arms to take the picture. It appeared as if she stretched her arms as far as possible in order to capture as much of the outfit as she could in the image. Demi tilted her head all the way to the side. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, a close-lipped smile playing on her face.

The white frock featured a low-cut neckline that showcased the tiniest hint of cleavage. The garment boasted diamond-shaped cups that flaunted Demi’s buxom bust and made her chest the focal point of the photo. As the straps criss-crossed below her bust, the fabric fell down her body. The dress tied around her midriff.

Her chocolate-colored locks were parted in the middle and slid down her shoulders in two twin braids, curving over her chest and tied at the ends with black hair ties. Several baby hairs peeked out around her forehead, wispy strands that didn’t make it into the pigtails. Caramel-colored highlights peppered her dark tresses.

As for her jewelry, Demi accessorized the look with dainty diamond studs in her ears.

Demi seemed to wear a face full of makeup, opting to go with products that amplified her natural beauty.

She started off with her dark brows, which appeared groomed and shaped. They arched high over her honey brown eyes. It looked as if she wore a swipe of black liner on her lids. Her feathery lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara. They fanned outwards and curled upwards, giving her a slight cat-eye appearance. Her waterline looked to be lined with a hint of kohl liner. Her lower lashes appeared to be swiped with mascara as well.

It seemed as if her contoured cheeks were brushed with warm, pink blush and highlighter, which made her cheekbones pop and glimmer in the light. Her plump pout looked to be outlined with a raspberry-colored lipliner, and filled in with a rosy pink gloss.

As Demi Rose fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares tantalizing photos of herself with her 14.1 million Instagram followers.

One of Demi’s most recent posts featured her dreaming of traveling, rocking a red-hot thong bikini that left little to the imagination. The smoking hot two-piece showcased her curvaceous derriere and some serious sideboob.