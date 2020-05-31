YouTuber Jackie Aina Urges Fashion Brands To Speak Up For The Black Community Following George Floyd’s Death

YouTube sensation Jackie Aina took to her Instagram page to call out fashion brands for neglecting to publicly support the black community.

According to E! News, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Aina has been using her influence to shed light on the silence she witnessed from multiple beauty and fashion brands. On Saturday, May 30, she posted an Instagram story that bashed the brands that haven’t shared that they’re standing with Floyd’s family and the many others who face police brutality. Aina also added that celebrities and influencers who have been accused of making racially insensitive remarks in the past should also be more vocal about current events.

“Some of you have been exposed as ‘former’ racists, the N-word lovers, blackface offenders, etc,” Aina began. “now would also be the PERFECT time to prove how much you truly are sympathetic to the black community.”

Aina also posted several videos in which she decided to specifically target multiple brands. She urged companies like Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing and Revolve to use their influence through social media or another platform. The beauty guru said she named those brands because many of their consumers are people of color.

“There are a lot of brands that love capitalizing on black culture, black music, black aesthetic but are dead silent when it comes to talking about black issues and black struggles in our community,” Aina continued. “Can y’all at least say something when black people are being brutally murdered by cops? Donate to families affected by this stuff. Do more. Don’t just be present when it’s time to be lit.”

Following her videos, Aina informed her Twitter followers that some of the brands she mentioned reached out to her. In one tweet, she said she spoke personally to Fashion Nova’s CEO Richard Saghian about what the brand can do to further support the black community. She revealed that she and Saghian had worked on a strategy that they plan to follow up on within the next week.

Additionally, PrettyLittleThing’s CEO, Umar Kamani, also talked to Aina for suggestions. While she didn’t say what they discussed, she wrote that she did address the graphic the brand posted on Twitter. On Friday, May 29, the clothing store shared a photo of a jet black hand holding a white hand, an image that wasn’t well-received by its audience, per The Independent.

Since launching to YouTube fame with her beauty and fashion tutorials, Aina has been vocal about several issues regarding the black community. Her massive audience currently includes 3.42 million YouTube subscribers, 1.5 million Instagram followers and more than 600,000 Twitter supporters.