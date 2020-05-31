Kylie Jenner Reportedly Won’t Answer ‘Petrified’ Mom’s Calls Over Loss Of Billionaire Status

Kylie Jenner reportedly won’t speak with her mom over the last few days after Forbes published a bombshell story stripping the makeup mogul of her billionaire status and suggesting that she could have forged tax filings to make it appear as though she is wealthier than she is.

Kris Jenner acts as her daughters’ manager and apparently takes around 10 percent of their earnings as payment. Now, the elder Jenner is reportedly worried that she might be fired after the stunning report was made public, as the Sun reports.

“Kris – who reportedly gets ten percent of Kylie’s deals – is in panic mode,” an insider said. “Kylie won’t answer the phone for Kris and is at a loss over who to trust.”

“Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high,” the source added.

Both of the mother-daughter duo appear to be incredibly concerned about the report, which detailed how the Kylie Cosmetics CEO likely inflated the value of her business. Forbes claims that she inflated the size of her business and recalculated her worth to be somewhere closer to 900 million at this point.

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” they reported.

The magazine claims that Jenner invited them to her mansion and offices and showed them tax documents that they believe may have been forged.

However, the magazine says that they can’t prove that there was any forgery, nor can they prove that lower sales at the makeup company in recent years means that sales have always been lower than reported.

Still, they say that they stand behind their reporting, even after Jenner’s legal team demanded a retraction from the magazine.

The news apparently sent shockwaves through the family, and the momager is reportedly “freaking out” over the potential legal trouble and public consequences they could be facing after the expose, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The elder Jenner hasn’t spoke to the media since the news broke, but the 22 year old took to Twitter to slam the report.

“i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol,” she wrote.

She later concluded that she, her family, and her business were fine and that there were bigger things to worry about in the world right now.