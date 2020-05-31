Ana Cheri Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Maxi Dress With Thigh Slit

On Saturday, May 30, American model Ana Cheri shared a stunning snap with her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the former Playboy Playmate posing in a high-ceilinged room with a dark blue sectional couch and stairs in the blurred background. She stood with her shoulders back and rested one of her hands on what appears to be a marble column. She bent her knee and jutted out her hips, as she gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

Ana sizzled in a blue floral maxi dress with a thigh slit from the online retailer, Fashion Nova. The garment accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and long, lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. The 34-year-old kept the feminine look simple and only accessorized with a delicate gold necklace.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. Ana made her beautiful brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, peach blush, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave additional advertisement to Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Many of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful, Ana!! Love your dress!!” gushed a fan, adding both a heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“You look beautiful in [that] dress,” added a different devotee.

“I absolutely love that color on you,” remarked another follower.

“[I]t is official you are the most beautiful woman in the whole wide world, this is my favourite pic of you, you shine real beauty [I] love this,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The digital influencer has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore revealing activewear. That post has been liked over 70,000 times since it was shared.